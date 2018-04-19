Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Tosses two frames in rehab start Tuesday
Delgado (oblique) threw two scoreless innings in a rehab start for High-A Visalia on Tuesday.
This was the fourth rehab appearance for the right-hander. It's a good sign to see Delgado stretching out his outings slowly, and he's likely close to making a return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
