Fuentes (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Fuentes is ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks after appearing in 13 games with Triple-A Reno during his rehab assignment, going 13-for-47 (.277) with five doubles and four stolen bases. He'll take the roster spot of Jeff Mathis (wrist), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. With the Diamondbacks' outfield at full strength, Fuentes will see most of his playing time off the bench.