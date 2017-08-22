Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Activated from DL
Fuentes (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Fuentes is ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks after appearing in 13 games with Triple-A Reno during his rehab assignment, going 13-for-47 (.277) with five doubles and four stolen bases. He'll take the roster spot of Jeff Mathis (wrist), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. With the Diamondbacks' outfield at full strength, Fuentes will see most of his playing time off the bench.
