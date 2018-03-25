Fuentes is dealing with a small fracture on a knuckle on his left hand, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that Fuentes was simply dealing with a bruised left hand, but manager Tory Lovullo has now confirmed that it's a bit more serious than that. It's unclear if this fracture will affect Fuentes' regular season availability or not. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.