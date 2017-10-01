Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Battling back stiffness
Fuentes was dealing with back stiffness Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
He's day-to-day, and even if he's healthy, there is no guarantee the D-backs will put him on their roster for Wednesday's Wild Card Game against Colorado.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Supplies pinch-hit homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Batting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Activated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Rehabbing with Triple-A club•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: X-rays reveal no break•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Heads to DL with thumb issue•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...