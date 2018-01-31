Fuentes was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Arizona needed to clear a 40-man spot following the addition of free agent Alex Avila, with Fuentes representing the corresponding roster casualty. The 26-year-old split time between Triple-A Reno and the big club in 2017, hitting a respectable .343/.385/.440 in 45 games with the Aces, but struggling to a .235/.278/.338 line in 64 games with the Diamondbacks. Fuentes will likely garner some interest on waivers as a speedy reserve outfield option, though he should report to Reno if he ultimately goes unclaimed.