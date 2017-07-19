Fuentes was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb contusion.

The Diamondbacks needed to make a corresponding move to get J.D. Martinez onto the active roster, and this ultimately was what they opted to do. This comes as a bit of a surprise given that Fuentes knocked a pitch out of the park Tuesday night for a three-run pinch-hit homer. It's unclear how severe this issue is, but a timetable for his return should come forth as he ramps up his activity again. He's eligible to return to action on July 29.

