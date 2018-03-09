Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Hits third homer of spring
Fuentes went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 11-6 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.
The home run was Fuentes' third of the Cactus League, boosting his OPS to a ridiculous 1.375 across 11 games. The 27-year-old was a spring standout the last two years as well, only to deliver a combined .254/.298/.339 regular-season slash line at the major-league level over that span. With Fuentes having been outrighted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster in February, it's likely that he'll open the season at Triple-A Reno rather than serving as a depth outfielder for the big club.
