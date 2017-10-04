Play

Fuentes (back) is on the roster for Wednesday's wild-card game against Colorado, Jack Magruder of Fanragsports.com reports.

Fuentes has been battling back stiffness lately, but seems to be good enough to go after receiving a couple days to rest. The outfielder will provide an extra bat in the outfield for the do-or-die contest. He's only recorded six hits since the start of September.

