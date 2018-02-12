Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Outrighted to Triple-A
Fuentes was outrighted to Triple-A Reno earlier in February, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
As expected, Fuentes will remain in the Diamondbacks organization after going unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment. Fuentes, who slashed .235/.278/.338 across 145 plate appearances with Arizona in 2017, looks poised to spent most of the upcoming campaign at the Triple-A level.
