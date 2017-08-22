Fuentes (thumb) has appeared in 13 games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno, going 13-for-47 (.277 average) with five doubles and four stolen bases.

Fuentes' left thumb contusion doesn't appear to be an issue any longer, but since the Diamondbacks don't have a pressing need for him on the big-league roster, it appears the team will keep him on the rehab assignment for close to the full 20 days permitted before activating him from the 10-day disabled list. The 26-year-old is a strong candidate to rejoin the Diamondbacks in September when rosters expand, but may only make a couple of starts and instead make most of his appearances as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner.