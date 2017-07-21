Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: X-rays reveal no break
Fuentes (thumb) received clean test results prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, Jack Magruder of FanRag Sports reports.
Fuentes will be shut down for the next few days while he deals with a left thumb contusion. He was placed on the DL prior to Wednesday's game, and should be able to return once he's eligible July 29, barring any setbacks.
