Moronta allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning in Friday's 13-10 loss to Colorado.

Moronta entered at the start of the seventh inning with the Diamondbacks nursing a 10-9 lead, so the effort saddled him with a blown save. He registered three consecutive holds prior to Friday's outing. After closer Ian Kennedy blew two consecutive save opportunities, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo talked about the back end of the bullpen being fluid. In addition to Kennedy's struggles, setup relievers Joe Mantiply and Mark Melancon are currently enduring tough stretches. That means Lovullo may be looking at other arms, like Montoya, Kevin Ginkel or Caleb Smith with games on the line.