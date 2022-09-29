Moronta (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against Houston, allowing one hit and two walks over one inning, while striking out one.

Moronta entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a leadoff single to Kyle Tucker before retiring the next two batters. The right-handed reliever then walked Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick in the following two at-bats before eventually getting Jose Altuve to line out to second to end the inning. Moronta has not allowed a run in his last three appearances and has only allowed three runs total so far in September.