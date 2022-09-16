Moronta pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-0 win over San Diego.
Moronta made quick work (seven pitches) of San Diego's two through four hitters -- Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth -- to preserve the win for rookie Drey Jameson, who made his MLB debut. He's pitched well recently and pitching late innings in close games. Moronta has three holds, a blown save and a win while allowing one earned run and striking out five in 5.2 innings over seven September outings. With Arizona's closer situation unsettled, Moronta could be a sneaky add in a deep league.