Moronta struck out one over a hitless and scoreless ninth inning to record his first save in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Moronta converted his first ninth-inning save opportunity and did it against the team that DFA'd him a month ago. He's pitched well since joining Arizona and getting late-game opportunities. The Diamondbacks have been searching for stability at the back end of the bullpen, and Moronta could get more chances before the end of the season.