Moronta earned the save during Saturday's 5-2 win against the Giants, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Moronta entered in the ninth to protect a three-run lead and fired 10 of 13 pitches for strikes while notching two strikeouts to earn his second save in his last three appearances. The 29-year-old has been adequate since joining Arizona on Aug. 26 -- surrendering four runs in 11 innings across 13 appearances --and appears to be manager Torey Luvollo's preferred option to close games for now.