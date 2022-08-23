site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs
Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
