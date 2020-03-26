Diamondbacks' Riley Smith: Assigned to Triple-A
Smith was assigned to Triple-A Reno, Michael McDermott of SB Nation's AZ Snake Pit reports.
Smith, 25, was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason and made one Cactus League appearance. The right-hander, who throws a low 90s fastball, a slider and a changeup, has averaged 142 innings and 25 starts over the past two seasons. He pitched well in 2019 at Double-A Jackson (2.27 ERA) before running into resistance at Reno (6.89, 2.2 HR/9).
