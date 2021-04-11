Smith (1-0) allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

A 24th-round pick in 2016, Smith debuted in the big leagues last season, pitching 18.1 innings out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen. He got the call to make his first major-league start Saturday after Caleb Smith was moved to the bullpen and Smith got the job done, even if the swing-and-miss was lacking. This may have been a one-off in the rotation for Smith with Zac Gallen (forearm) due back next week, but Smith likely solidified his place atop the list for spot starts in Arizona with this performance.