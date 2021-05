Smith picked up a three-inning save, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out four in the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Smith picked up the uncommon three-inning save with a 9-2 victory Sunday. The 26-year-old has had a rough season, with this being just his third appearance without allowing a run. He has a 5.54 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP over 39 innings. He is not a large strikeout threat, with just a 4.9 K/9. The righty serves best as a bulk-inning reliever.