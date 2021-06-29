The Diamondbacks list Smith as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Smith has already made five starts for Arizona this season, posting a 7.36 ERA in 22 innings while allowing opposing batters to hit .337 against him. The 26-year-old hasn't fared dramatically better since moving to a relief role, but the Diamondbacks' lack of quality alternative options means he'll get another look in the rotation. Smith should be reasonably built up for starting duties after covering 3.2 innings (50 pitches) in his most recent relief appearance June 25 against the Padres.