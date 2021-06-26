Smith allowed four runs on three hits and struck out one over 3.2 relief innings in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Padres.

Smith was needed for bulk relief early after the Padres chased starter Corbin Martin who allowed four runs in a third of an inning. The Diamondbacks will have discussions about Martin's place in the rotation, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, so Smith could be in line for a start next Wednesday in St. Louis. Smith has made five starts and nine of his 14 relief outings have been at least two innings, so he's stretched out for the job. The right-hander has a 7.36 ERA in five starts and 4.71 as a reliever.