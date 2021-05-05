Smith didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander served up a three-run shot to Brian Anderson in the first inning but settled down after that, tossing 75 pitches (49 strikes) before exiting. Smith was on the hook for the loss until Arizona tied the game in the top of the eighth, only for the bullpen to completely implode in the late innings. He'll take a 4.91 ERA and poor 11:8 K:BB through 22 innings into his next outing.