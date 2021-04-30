The Diamondbacks have not yet committed to Smith as a member of the rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Smith was called up to replace the injured Taylor Widener (groin) and tossed four-plus innings Wednesday. He allowed three runs and six hits, with all the scoring damage occurring in the fifth inning. Manager Torey Lovullo said the decision-makers are having discussions on a path forward, while acknowledging Smith threw the ball well and gave Arizona what it needed that night. The Diamondbacks have an off-day Monday, which would have been Widener's next turn, so Lovullo has some wiggle room before making a decision.