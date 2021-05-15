Smith (1-3) suffered the loss against Washington on Friday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks and registering zero strikeouts across three innings.

Smith's outing started ominously when Trea Turner took him deep on the second pitch of the game, and the right-hander's night didn't get much better thereafter. Washington put up a six-spot against him in the first frame and followed with an additional run in both the second and third innings. Smith ended up needing 67 pitches to retire nine batters and gave up as many earned runs as in his previous three starts combined. With the poor outing, his ERA now sits at an unappealing 6.83, and he has only one strikeout over his past seven innings. Injuries in the Arizona rotation have pushed Smith into a starting role, and Friday's rough outing isn't likely to change that. His next start is currently scheduled to come on the road against the Dodgers on Wednesday.