Smith (2-0) tossed five scoreless relief innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven to earn the win Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Smith followed starter Caleb Smith in this contest, and the former was eligible for the win after the latter only went four innings. The 25-year-old Smith has made five relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this year, posting a 1.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 16.1 innings in a long-relief role.