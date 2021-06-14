Smith allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five over 4.2 relief innings in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Angels.

Smith has been needed for similar bulk-relief appearances, as Arizona's rotation is decimated by injuries and poor performance. On Sunday, he spelled Jon Duplantier, who departed after 1.1 innings and six runs allowed. It's uncertain if Duplantier will remain in the rotation after a four-start run yielded a 13.15 ERA. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo apologized to reporters for being late to the post-game press conference, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, telling the scribes they were discussing plans for the rotation, which could mean the end of Duplantier. With so many injuries, there are few options available, but Smith could be one. Even though his track record as a starter in 2021 hasn't been good (1-3, 7.36 ERA, five starts), the right-hander has a 2.79 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over the last 19.1 innings as a reliever.