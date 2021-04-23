Smith was optioned to Arizona's alternate training site Friday.
Smith has made one start and three relief appearances this season. His 4.15 ERA in 13 innings is decent enough, but his 1.62 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB are both poor. Matt Peacock was recalled in a corresponding move.
