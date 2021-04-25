Smith was recalled to serve as the 27th man for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Smith has served as both a starter and reliever for the Diamondbacks early on this season, but will be bullpen depth for the team's doubleheader Sunday. He's managed a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 7:6 K:BB through 13 innings to this point.