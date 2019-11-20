Play

Diamondbacks' Riley Smith: Shielded from Rule 5 draft

Smith was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Smith's 6.89 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Reno doesn't exactly indicate that protecting him from the Rule 5 draft was necessary. Those struggles were out of line with the rest of his minor-league career, however, including his 2.27 ERA in 13 starts for Double-A Jackson.

