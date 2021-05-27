Smith covered three innings of long relief Tuesday in Arizona's 8-0 loss to San Francisco. He gave up one run on five hits and two walks in the 59-pitch appearance.

After making five starts for Arizona earlier in the season, both of Smith's most recent two appearances have come out of the bullpen. Even with three members of the Opening Day rotation (Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Taylor Widener) currently residing on the injured list, Smith looks like he'll remain on the outside looking in for a starting role for the time being. With a 6.35 ERA and a 3.3 K-BB% across 34 innings this season, Smith hasn't made a compelling case for the Diamondbacks to give him anything more than mop-up work.