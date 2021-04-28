Smith was recalled from the alternate site and will start Wednesday's game against the Padres.
This will essentially be a bullpen game, as projected starter Taylor Widener was surprisingly placed on the injured list with a groin strain hours before first pitch. Smith most recently logged two innings over two appearances out of the bullpen on April 21 and April 22.
