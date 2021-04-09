Smith will start Saturday's game against the Reds, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old righty threw five innings in relief April 3, so he is stretched out enough to qualify for the win in this start if he pitches well. He gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in that long-relief appearance. Zac Gallen will likely rejoin the rotation before Smith is needed again, so he could move back to the bullpen after this spot start.
