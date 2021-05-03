Smith will start Tuesday against the Marlins, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Smith was called up to start against the Padres on Wednesday and allowed three runs in four innings. The Diamondbacks didn't initially commit to him remaining in the rotation, but he'll do so for at least one more start.
