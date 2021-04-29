Smith (1-1) was tagged with the loss against San Diego on Wednesday, tossing four innings and allowing three runs on six hits without walking or striking out any batters.

The right-hander was called up from the alternate site to start following an out-of-nowhere injury to expected starter Taylor Widener. Smith kept Arizona in the game despite the circumstances, getting through four scoreless frames before the Padres racked up three straight singles against him to start the fifth. That spelled the end of the night for the 26-year-old, and San Diego went on to tally six runs in the inning, three of which were charged to Smith. It's not clear how long Widener will be sidelined or how the Diamondbacks will fill his starting spot, though an off-day Monday allows them the flexibility to simply skip over the turn and deploy their starters on regular rest, if preferred.