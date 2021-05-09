Smith (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout in four innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Mets.
Smith gave up both runs during the third inning -- it was the only frame he allowed multiple hits. The 26-year-old threw 51 pitches (32 strikes) in his fourth start of the season. He's posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB in 26 innings across seven appearances. Smith is likely to remain in the rotation at least until Taylor Widener (groin) is ready to return. If Smith gets another start, it would likely be next weekend versus Washington.
