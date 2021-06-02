Smith allowed a run on six hits over three innings in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.

Smith served as a bulk reliever after Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) was removed after two innings. The 26-year-old Smith was solid, with the only run against him on Brandon Drury's RBI single in the fifth inning. The right-hander has a 5.36 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 42 innings. He's made five starts in 13 appearances, but Smith should be expected to fill a low-leverage bullpen role.