Diamondbacks' Rob Refsnyder: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Refsnyder was assigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Refsnyder was invited to big-league camp when he signed his minor-league deal back in November, though he was never particularly likely to break camp with the team. His career .218/.308/.302 slash line in 166 games makes him best suited for an organizational depth role.
