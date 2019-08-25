Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated for Sunday's start

Ray (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday at Milwaukee.

Ray will rejoin the Diamondbacks after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf due to back spasms. The 27-year-old has a 4.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:9 K:BB over 37.1 innings since the All-Star break.

