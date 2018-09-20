Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows just one hit in win
Ray (6-2) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts against one hit and four walks versus the Cubs.
Ray struggled some with command with the four walks, but he was otherwise sharp in shutting down a potent Cubs lineup. The lefty seems to be finally rounding into form, allowing two or fewer hits in four straight outings, and carrying a 1.59 ERA and 12.2 K/9 over 34 innings in his last six starts. His ERA now sits at a season-low 3.92 heading into Tuesday's tilt with the Dodgers.
