Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows three homers against Padres
Ray allowed four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday. He struck out seven and walked four.
Wil Myers got to Ray for a couple homers and Ray labored throughout the rest of the outing, needing 96 pitches to record 13 outs. Ray has now given up 10 runs and five homers in his last two starts (9.1 innings) after throwing six scoreless in his first start back from the disabled list. We know the upside with Ray, but fantasy owners may want to wait and see if Ray can turn in better results next week before deploying him in active lineups. He draws the Braves in Atlanta.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Roughed up for six runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dazzles in return from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated and starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Another rehab start coming Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?