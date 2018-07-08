Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows three homers against Padres

Ray allowed four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday. He struck out seven and walked four.

Wil Myers got to Ray for a couple homers and Ray labored throughout the rest of the outing, needing 96 pitches to record 13 outs. Ray has now given up 10 runs and five homers in his last two starts (9.1 innings) after throwing six scoreless in his first start back from the disabled list. We know the upside with Ray, but fantasy owners may want to wait and see if Ray can turn in better results next week before deploying him in active lineups. He draws the Braves in Atlanta.