Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Avoids arbitration
Ray agreed to a one-year, $6.05 million deal with the Diamondbacks, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Ray has been the topic of trade rumors this offseason, given the fact that Arizona is in a clear rebuild, but Nightengale says the team hopes to keep Ray. That obviously could be posturing, considering Ray will be a free agent after the 2020 season, and the Diamondbacks don't figure to be contending by then. He is a strong bounce-back candidate in 2019.
