Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Back to throwing Thursday
Ray (oblique) completed dry throwing Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ray seems to be ramping up his activity nicely, as he was also able to strengthen his shoulder in a pool exercise Wednesday. It's unclear how much longer he'll be on the shelf, though since this was his first time throwing since incurring the oblique injury, he still seems to be a week or two away from returning.
