Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Bailed out by bats

Ray didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-6 win over Atlanta, coughing up five runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings while striking out four.

The southpaw was on the hook for his second loss of the season when he exited the game after 100 pitches (60 strikes), but a seventh-inning rally by Arizona erased a 5-2 deficit. Ray will carry a 4.64 ERA and 26:15 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the Cubs.