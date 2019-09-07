Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Battling blister
Ray left Friday's game against the Reds with a blister on his left middle finger.
Ray struck out eight while allowing two runs in 4.1 innings prior to leaving with team trainers. It's not yet clear whether he's expected to miss his next start, which would line up to be Wednesday against the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Leaves with hand issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Receives support in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws five scoreless in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Expects to be activated Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...