Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Blasted in Game 2 start
Ray was the pitcher of record in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday in Game 2 of the series. He lasted 4.1 innings and was charged with four runs on four hits, four walks and three wild pitches while striking out six batters.
After tossing 2.1 innings in relief in the Diamondbacks' wild-card win over the Rockies on Oct. 4, Ray was called upon to start on three days' rest, and his fatigue showed. The four runs the lefty allowed were his second most in any of his last 10 appearances, with his inability to consistently throw strikes proving to be his downfall. With the Diamondbacks now in a 2-0 series hole, it's possible that Ray won't see the mound again in 2017 if the Dodgers are able to sweep Arizona in Game 4 on Tuesday.
