Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Blister reoccurs

Ray experienced the return of a blister on his left middle finger while warming up in the bullpen prior to Wednesday's start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ray endured the shortest outing of his career Wednesday, giving up five runs in two-thirds of an inning. Last week in Cincinnati, the left-hander developed the blister, which he and the team thought had healed enough for him to pitch. However, the skin on finger ripped off during the pregame bullpen session. Both Ray and manager Torey Lovullo think the pitcher will make his next start Monday at home against the Marlins.