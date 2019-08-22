Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Bullpen scheduled for Friday
Ray (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Ray could rejoin the starting rotation soon if Friday's session goes without issue. The left-hander was removed from his last start Aug. 14 with what turned out to be back spasms.
