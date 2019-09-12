Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Buried by Mets

Ray (12-8) allowed five earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Mets.

Ray surrendered four extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- to the eight batters he faced before pulled from the disastrous outing. He had been battling a blister that developed during his last start, which could serve to explain some of his struggles. Even prior to that issue, however, Ray had struggled to work deep into games, lasting six innings only once in his last seven appearances. Assuming health, Ray will look to get back on track on his next outing, currently expected to come Monday against the Marlins.