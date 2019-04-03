Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Can't find plate in loss

Ray (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three as the Diamondbacks fell 4-1 to the Padres.

The southpaw was able to minimize the damage, but Ray threw only 50 of 89 pitches for strikes as he once again struggled to command the strike zone. He'll take a rough 12:10 K:BB through 10.1 innings into his next outing, set for next Wednesday at home against the Rangers.